Puri: Traffic advisory to be issued, temple timings rescheduled for New Year

By Express News Service

PURI: To strengthen security measures in Puri during New Year, around 82 platoons of police force apart from experienced officers and home guards will be deployed in crucial locations across the town for smooth management of tourists and pilgrims.

This was informed by inspector general (IG) (central range) Ashish Kumar Singh while speaking to mediapersons on Saturday. “A four-layer security will be put in place along the five-km stretch of Puri beach line. Besides, four police aid posts will be set up to help visitors,” Singh said adding, a traffic advisory will be issued which will be enforced from Sunday midnight.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das said keeping in view the large number of devotees that are likely to throng the temple for New Year, the daily rituals have been rescheduled.

“The temple will open at 1 am on Sunday midnight for devotees to have darshan of the deities. The norm of wearing decent clothing while entering Srimandir will be enforced from January 1 and chewing of gutkha, betel leaves and use of plastic items inside the temple premises will also be prohibited,” he added.

Puri collector Samarth Verma said at least 3,000-4,000 devotees could rest under the AC shed when darshan is halted during observance of rituals. “Apart from seating arrangement inside the AC sheds, drinking water and toilet facilities have also been made available for the visitors,” he informed adding, a special corridor will be created along Badadanda for movement of ambulance.

Verma also informed that the biggest vending zone of the state will be established near Sri Setu to accommodate all the displaced street vendors.“The administration has evicted all the vendors who were operating between Hospital square and Simhadwar to facilitate hassle-free movement of devotees on Badadanda. While `5,000 each has been paid towards their shifting cost, each vendor is being paid an additional `15,000 per month towards their displacement,” he added. The vendors will be paid separately for installation of their counters near Sri Setu area, Verma said.

Notably, around 3,000 vendors have been recently evicted from Badadanda. The town is being given a facelift for the New Year and the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama corridor on January 17.

