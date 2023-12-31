Stuck between two rocks, tusker dies in Athagarh forest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A young tusker died after getting stuck between two rocks in Jaga Behera Thali reserve forest under Badamba range in Athagarh division. Though the tusker aged between 5-7 years is believed to have died 10 to 15 days back, its carcass was noticed by forest personnel during patrolling in the area on Friday night.

“The local forest staff were on night patrolling when they detected foul smell emanating from the forest following which they reached the spot and found the carcass of the tusker. While one of its fore feet was found stuck between two rocks, the tusker apparently died of starvation,” said Athagarh DFO JD Pati.

He ruled out possibility of poaching as the tusks on the carcass were intact. Preliminary investigation revealed the foot of the young tusker was stuck between the two rocks while it was crossing a canal along with a herd.

While postmortem of the carcass was conducted by a veterinary surgeon from Badamba, the two tusks have been seized by forest officials. Meanwhile, locals blamed negligence of forest officials for the tusker’s death. They said had the officials conducted patrolling in the area on regular basis, the tusker would have come to their notice and its life could have been saved.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: A young tusker died after getting stuck between two rocks in Jaga Behera Thali reserve forest under Badamba range in Athagarh division. Though the tusker aged between 5-7 years is believed to have died 10 to 15 days back, its carcass was noticed by forest personnel during patrolling in the area on Friday night. “The local forest staff were on night patrolling when they detected foul smell emanating from the forest following which they reached the spot and found the carcass of the tusker. While one of its fore feet was found stuck between two rocks, the tusker apparently died of starvation,” said Athagarh DFO JD Pati. He ruled out possibility of poaching as the tusks on the carcass were intact. Preliminary investigation revealed the foot of the young tusker was stuck between the two rocks while it was crossing a canal along with a herd.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While postmortem of the carcass was conducted by a veterinary surgeon from Badamba, the two tusks have been seized by forest officials. Meanwhile, locals blamed negligence of forest officials for the tusker’s death. They said had the officials conducted patrolling in the area on regular basis, the tusker would have come to their notice and its life could have been saved. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp