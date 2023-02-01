Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik approves creation of 50 posts in fire service

Published: 01st February 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal for creation of 50 posts of fire service personnel of different ranks to be posted in four airports under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS)– UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik).  

The airports where the fire service personnel will be posted are Jharsuguda, Utkela, Rourkela and Jeypore. While nine each will be deployed at Utkela and Jeypore, 16 each will be posted at Jharsuguda and Rourkela.

According to a release issued by the chief minister’s office, three fire stations have been made functional at three premier medical colleges of the state, at Cuttack, Berhampur and Burla. Besides, two more fire stations have been made functional at Tihidi in Bhadrak and Baruan in Jajpur. These stations were running by rationalisation of personnel at different other fire stations. In December, 16 fire personnel had been deployed at the Rourkela airport.

