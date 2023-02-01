Exam paper leak: Gujarat Anti Terror Squad nabs Malkangiri teacher 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The question paper leak of Junior Clerk Recruitment Examination of Gujarat has its links extended till Malkangiri where the western state’s Anti Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a teacher on Monday for his alleged role.

Saroj Malu, a teacher of Kartanpalli government high school in Mathili town of Malkangiri district was held with help of local police for his alleged involvement in the test that was slated to be held on Sunday.

Sources said the junior clerk recruitment examination conducted by Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board was scheduled to be held on January 29 but had to be postponed hours before its commencement after police found its question paper was leaked.

Investigation revealed that the question papers were leaked reportedly by an organised gang from multiple coaching centres in Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Later, Saroj’s involvement in the matter came to the fore. He allegedly wrote and shared the answers with candidates in Gujarat before the examination began. Police sources said Saroj will be further taken to Gujarat on remand.

