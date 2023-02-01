Home States Odisha

High Court quashes PIL challenging R&R scheme under SAMALEI plan

Rakesh Suna and four others who were occupying government land in the Samleswari temple complex area had filed the petition in the high court.

Published: 01st February 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday terminated adjudication on a PIL seeking quashing of the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) scheme drawn up by the state government for the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI).

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman said the Supreme Court had dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) the petitioners had filed challenging the high court’s July 12, 2022 interim order on the PIL petition.

Rakesh Suna and four others who were occupying government land in the Samleswari temple complex area had filed the petition in the high court. Their SLP was dismissed by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2023. “The said interim order answers all the questions raised in the present petition,” the bench said while dismissing the petition on Tuesday.

“It is nevertheless clarified that it will be open to the petitioners if there is any grievance regarding implementation of the Rehabilitation & Resettlement Policy to approach in the first instance the collector and thereafter seek appropriate remedy in accordance with law.”

The petition also sought direction from the state government to formulate a new scheme in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

In July 12, 2022 interim order, the high court had observed that there is no dispute as to the land which the petitioners are  presently occupying is government land. What is also not in dispute is that there is no notification for acquisition issued by the  government under the 2013 Act for any part of such land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAMALEI Orissa High Court rehabilitation resettlement scheme
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp