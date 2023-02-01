Man strangulates wife to death in broad daylight in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A man strangulated his wife to death in broad daylight over suspected illicit affair at Lupursingha within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district on Tuesday. The accused was identified as 46-year-old Gobinda Singh of Barhaguda village. The deceased is Nirupama Singh alias Nura (32).

Police said Gobinda and Nura got married around nine years back. Though Nura was Gobinda’s second wife, the couple had a fond relationship during the initial days. However, since the last few years, Gobinda was suspecting Nura of having an extra-marital affair.

Due to Gobinda’s suspicion, the couple got into fights frequently. Four days back, Nura returned to her maternal house at Lupursingha following another such fight with her husband. After two days, Gobinda went to Lupursingha to bring his wife back, but the latter refused to accompany him. On Tuesday morning, the accused once again went to Lupursingha and forcibly brought Nura with him. On their way, the couple got into a heated argument on the village road.

In a fit of rage, Gobinda caught hold of Nura’s neck with the towel he was carrying and strangulated her. Some locals saw the incident and rushed to the spot. However, the accused threw his wife along the road and tried to escape from the spot.

On finding the woman dead, locals chased Gobinda and caught him. They tied him to an electric pole. On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Officer-in-charge (OIC) of Bheden police station Dayanidhi Patra said the accused confessed to his crime. He was arrested and booked under sections 498 A and 302 of the IPC. “We also seized the body of his wife. Autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday and further investigation is underway,” the OIC added.

