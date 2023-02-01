Missing case of boy: NHRC seeks fresh ATR from Jagatsinghpur SP

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday ordered the Jagatsinghpur SP to appear before the statutory body on March 7 with action taken report (ATR) on the current status of the case of a 14-year-old boy who went missing last year.

Pritam Das, a Class IX student of Bethany Convent High School, Paradip, had on May 14 last year, gone to the Paradip sea beach along with two of his friends - Biswajit and Abhijeet for bathing. While Biswajit and Abhijeet returned home the same day, Das did not. Later his family frantically began searching for him in his friends’ houses and school, only to find his belongings lying near the beach lighthouse. Locals believed Das got swept away by the water currents.

His father Pramod then filed a missing complaint with Jatadhari Arine police and a case under section 363 of the IPC was registered. A joint search and rescue team comprising fire service personnel, fishermen and Indian Coast Guard was launched but they remained unsuccessful in tracing Das.

Later in June, human rights activist Subrat Dash sought NHRC’s intervention in the matter following which the Commission demanded an ATR from the SP within four weeks. Later the then SP of Jagatsinghpur Akhileswar Singh submitted a detailed report on July 29 citing that investigation was on progress. The statutory body then sought another ATR regarding the same, within the next four weeks.

Since the concerned authority failed to provide the NHRC with the same within the stipulated time, it issued an order to the SP to appear before the Commission on March 7, 2023 along with the case’s current status.



