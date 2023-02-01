Home States Odisha

Odisha: veterinarians to don black badges from today as a form of protest

The veterinarians of the state will wear black badges from Wednesday to protest the apathetic attitude of the state government towards their long standing demands.

Published: 01st February 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The veterinarians of the state will wear black badges from Wednesday to protest the apathetic attitude of the state government towards their long standing demands.The vets have been demanding pay and career progression at par with allopathic doctors, cadre restructuring, and transformation of service delivery system in the veterinary department.

President of Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) Dr Jadunath Parida said the present veterinary cadre has a serious bottleneck as the newly joined vets will get their next promotion after more than 25 years.

“We have been demanding one veterinary doctor for every 8 to 10 panchayats, specialised services for animal healthcare, advanced diagnostic facilities at sub-divisional level, establishment of referral hospitals and veterinary forensic labs, which will change the service delivery system in the state,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinarians black badges protest
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp