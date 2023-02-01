Odisha: veterinarians to don black badges from today as a form of protest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The veterinarians of the state will wear black badges from Wednesday to protest the apathetic attitude of the state government towards their long standing demands.The vets have been demanding pay and career progression at par with allopathic doctors, cadre restructuring, and transformation of service delivery system in the veterinary department. President of Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) Dr Jadunath Parida said the present veterinary cadre has a serious bottleneck as the newly joined vets will get their next promotion after more than 25 years. “We have been demanding one veterinary doctor for every 8 to 10 panchayats, specialised services for animal healthcare, advanced diagnostic facilities at sub-divisional level, establishment of referral hospitals and veterinary forensic labs, which will change the service delivery system in the state,” he said.