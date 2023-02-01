Odisha: Youth convicted for rape of minor

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The POCSO court of Balasore on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old youth to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor last year. The convict Muna Hansdah belongs from Basudevpur village within Baliapal police limits.

Special Judge, POCSO Court Ranjan Kumar Sutar who pronounced verdict the also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused. Besides, the court also directed the government to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the victim.

Special public prosecutor Pranab Panda said the victim’s mother had filed a complaint on July 6 last year informing she and her daughter went to Singla on July 2 to attend a marriage ceremony there. On July 5, while they were busy with the function, Handah who was a part of the event organisers’ team took the victim to a toilet and raped her. Hansdah was arrested the next day.

