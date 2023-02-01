Odisha: Youth gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The POCSO Court of Baripada on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old youth of Keonjhar to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor in 2017.The convict Khetra Munda belongs from Bhaliadala village within Patna police limits.

A fine of Rs 11,000 was also imposed on Munda and an additional jail term of six months would be imposed on him if he failed to pay the sum. The court directed the government to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the victim.

Sources said Munda had allegedly fallen in love with the victim when he had gone to his relative’s house in Thakurmunda village of Mayurbhanj district. On November 7, 2017, the victim and her cousin were playing in front of her house while her parents were away for farming activities. Finding them alone, Munda took the duo to his sister’s house at Tangapada and sexually assaulted the victim the same night. The next day, he took them to his own house at Bhaliadala village.

On finding the duo missing, the victim’s parents filed a complaint with Thakurmunda police on November 11. Munda was subsequently arrested and a case under section 363 of the IPC and 6 of POCSO Act was registered against him on November 13.



