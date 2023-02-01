Two held for ATM loot attempt at Odisha's Barada village

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal Sadar police on Sunday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in attempting to loot an ATM at Barada village. The accused, Hadibandhu Sethi (28) and Sarbeswar Naik (33) belong to Sadasipur.

A motor bike and two crowbars were seized from them. IIC Chandrakant Sethi said police were patrolling Barada village area on January 25 when they saw that a gang of seven miscreants trying to break open the Canara Bank ATM kiosk. “When the culprits saw us, they fled the spot in a four-wheeler. They had broken open almost 70 per cent of the ATM counter,” he said.

