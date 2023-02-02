Home States Odisha

Budgetary trends in conflict with fiscal federalism principles

This will affect employment scenarios in rural areas.

The growth in GDP is estimated at seven per cent in 2022-23. To stay on track, there is a need to augment both the investment ratio and productivity of investment by removing the supply shocks in the economy.
In 2022-23, the budget size was 15.30 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2023-24, the budget size has become 14.92 per cent of GDP. This decline in the share of budget size might obscure the economy’s growth. To further revive the economy and to grow at 8-8.5 per cent, the budget size should have been around 16 per cent of GDP.

Capital Expenditure was budgeted at 2.91 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 which increased to 3.32 per cent in 2023-24. The capital outlay is pegged at 2.77 per cent of GDP if we exclude the repayment of past loans. Revenue Expenditure is estimated at 11.61 per cent in 2023-24 (12.38 per cent in 2022-23 BE). Therefore, Revenue Expenditure should be pegged at more than 13 per cent. The Gross Fiscal Deficit (Gross Borrowing) is pegged at 5.92 per cent of GDP in 2023-24(BE) as against 6.44 per cent of GDP in 2022-22(BE).

Dr Asit Mohanty Professor
Finance, XIMB

The total devolution to the states as a percentage of Gross Tax Revenue (GTR) has increased from 29.61 per cent in 2022-23 (BE) to 30.39 in 2023-24 (BE). A declining trend in the devolution of states’ shared taxes has been witnessed over the last few years, barring a marginal increase during 2023-24. Total Transfer to states as a percentage of GTR has declined to 29.44 per cent in 2023-24 from 34.04 per cent in 2022-23.

Similarly, Other Grants/Loans/Transfers also declined to 10.3 per cent from 11 per cent during the same time. Finance Commission Grants to states also slashed to 4.9 per cent of GTR in 2023-24 from 7 per cent in FY 2022-23. Total Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) Grants declined to 14.2 per cent in 2023-24 from 16.1 per cent in 2022-23. These budgetary trends conflict with fiscal federalism as enshrined in the Constitution through successive Finance Commissions.

The devolution to Odisha has increased marginally from 1.34 per cent of GTR in 2022-23 (BE) to 1.38 per cent in FY 2023-24 (BE). Its share in shared tax was budgeted at Rs 36, 977.88 crores in 2022-23 (BE). However, it amounts to  Rs 42,989.33 crore in 2022-23 (RE) and Rs 46, 251.18 crore in 2023-24 (BE).
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is down to 1.33 per cent of the budget size in 2023-24 from 1.85 per cent in 2022-23. In absolute terms, there is a slash of `13,000 core in MGNREGS.

This will affect employment scenarios in rural areas. The total Core of the Core Schemes has also declined to 1.91 per cent of the budget size in 2023-24 compared to 2.51 per cent in 2022-23(BE). This will impact revenue receipts of the states and limit the economy’s demand side.

