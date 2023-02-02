Home States Odisha

Elephant kills elderly man in Angul forest, Odisha 

A 63-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Bantala range in Angul forest division on Tuesday evening. 

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 63-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at the Bantala range in Angul forest division on Tuesday evening. 

The body of the victim, Sidheswar Sethy of Lokeipasi village, was spotted by locals on Wednesday morning. Angul DFO Vivek Kumar said Sethy had gone to the forest to collect wood. The locals were warned about the presence of five to six elephants at a mango orchard near the village. However, Sethy disregarded the warning and was possibly killed by the elephant in the forest. 

Kumar said an ex-gratia of `1 lakh was given to the victim’s family and the remaining `3 lakh will be given after formalities are completed. Efforts are on to chase the elephants from the forest. Sethy’s body was sent for postmortem on the day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant trampled to death Angul forest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp