Elephant kills elderly man in Angul forest, Odisha 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 63-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at the Bantala range in Angul forest division on Tuesday evening.

The body of the victim, Sidheswar Sethy of Lokeipasi village, was spotted by locals on Wednesday morning. Angul DFO Vivek Kumar said Sethy had gone to the forest to collect wood. The locals were warned about the presence of five to six elephants at a mango orchard near the village. However, Sethy disregarded the warning and was possibly killed by the elephant in the forest.

Kumar said an ex-gratia of `1 lakh was given to the victim’s family and the remaining `3 lakh will be given after formalities are completed. Efforts are on to chase the elephants from the forest. Sethy’s body was sent for postmortem on the day.

