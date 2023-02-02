Include Odisha in list of 50 destinations, suggests HRAO urges Tourism Ministry 

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While welcoming the Union Budget-2023 for the tourism industry, the stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sectors in the state have urged the Tourism Ministry to include destinations from Odisha in its list of 50 tourist destinations that would be promoted as a whole package.

Around 50 travel destinations would be developed as a ‘complete package’ in domestic and international tourism. “Odisha and its tourism products should be given special focus during the selection of the 50 destinations,” said JK Mohanty, chairman of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Odisha (HRAO) and IATO (eastern region).

Highlighting the need for improving air connectivity, the HRAO members said since the government is planning to develop 50 additional airports, the Centre should also look into developing Puri as an international airport in eastern India.

Referring to the budget of 2022, they said that as the tourism and hospitality industry was worst hit during the pandemic the Ministry of Finance had extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme loan for the survival of the industry.

“Since this is an extended-term loan by banks without any financial loss, the repayment schedule should be extended in line with the general term loan given to hotels with the repayment schedule between 8 and 12 years,” Mohanty said.

The association also welcomed the announcement of setting up Unity Mall in the capital city or a most prominent tourism centre as it would integrate tourism with art and crafts. In these malls, the state’s own One District, One Product (ODOPs), geographical indication (GI), and other handicraft products will be sold.

