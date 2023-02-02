NGT relief for Odisha over Rs 1,138 crore fine

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha government got a reprieve for the time being when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) withheld the imposition of environmental compensation (EC) of more than Rs 1,138 crore. The NGT is monitoring compliance with solid and liquid waste management rules by states and union territories in pursuance of Supreme Court directions.

According to the tribunal, the chief secretary fairly accepted that there is a gap of about 514 million litres per day (MLD) in sewage generation and treatment and legacy waste of 37 lakh metric tonne (MT).

A four-member bench headed by Justice A K Goel, the chairperson of the tribunal said, “In normal circumstances, the state would be liable to pay compensation of about Rs 1,138 crore at the scale of compensation fixed in other states. However, it is stated in Odisha higher amount stands allocated and Rs 1,152 crore will soon be credited to a separate ring-fenced account for the purpose.”

“An undertaking to this effect has been filed today with the Registrar General of this tribunal. In view of the above undertaking, we refrain from levying EC on the State of Odisha for time being,” the bench said in its order on January 27.

However, the bench said: “We hope in the light of interaction with the chief secretary, the State of Odisha will take further measures in the matter by an innovative approach and stringent monitoring, ensuring that 37 lakh tonne of legacy waste and 514 MLD liquid waste generation and treatment are bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable.”

Also, restoration plans need to be executed at the earliest simultaneously in all districts/cities/ towns/ villages in a time-bound manner without further delay. District magistrates must take ownership for monitoring of sewage and solid waste management, the bench also said.

CUTTACK: Odisha government got a reprieve for the time being when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) withheld the imposition of environmental compensation (EC) of more than Rs 1,138 crore. The NGT is monitoring compliance with solid and liquid waste management rules by states and union territories in pursuance of Supreme Court directions. According to the tribunal, the chief secretary fairly accepted that there is a gap of about 514 million litres per day (MLD) in sewage generation and treatment and legacy waste of 37 lakh metric tonne (MT). A four-member bench headed by Justice A K Goel, the chairperson of the tribunal said, “In normal circumstances, the state would be liable to pay compensation of about Rs 1,138 crore at the scale of compensation fixed in other states. However, it is stated in Odisha higher amount stands allocated and Rs 1,152 crore will soon be credited to a separate ring-fenced account for the purpose.” “An undertaking to this effect has been filed today with the Registrar General of this tribunal. In view of the above undertaking, we refrain from levying EC on the State of Odisha for time being,” the bench said in its order on January 27. However, the bench said: “We hope in the light of interaction with the chief secretary, the State of Odisha will take further measures in the matter by an innovative approach and stringent monitoring, ensuring that 37 lakh tonne of legacy waste and 514 MLD liquid waste generation and treatment are bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable.” Also, restoration plans need to be executed at the earliest simultaneously in all districts/cities/ towns/ villages in a time-bound manner without further delay. District magistrates must take ownership for monitoring of sewage and solid waste management, the bench also said.