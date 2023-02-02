Home States Odisha

NGT relief for Odisha over Rs 1,138 crore fine

Also, restoration plans needs to be executed at the earliest simultaneously in all districts/cities/ towns/ villages in a time-bound manner without further delay.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha government got a reprieve for the time being when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) withheld the imposition of environmental compensation (EC) of more than Rs 1,138 crore. The NGT is monitoring compliance with solid and liquid waste management rules by states and union territories in pursuance of Supreme Court directions.

According to the tribunal, the chief secretary fairly accepted that there is a gap of about 514 million litres per day (MLD) in sewage generation and treatment and legacy waste of 37 lakh metric tonne (MT).

A four-member bench headed by Justice A K Goel, the chairperson of the tribunal said, “In normal circumstances, the state would be liable to pay compensation of about Rs 1,138 crore at the scale of compensation fixed in other states. However, it is stated in Odisha higher amount stands allocated and Rs 1,152 crore will soon be credited to a separate ring-fenced account for the purpose.”

“An undertaking to this effect has been filed today with the Registrar General of this tribunal. In view of the above undertaking, we refrain from levying EC on the State of Odisha for time being,” the bench said in its order on January 27.

However, the bench said: “We hope in the light of interaction with the chief secretary, the State of Odisha will take further measures in the matter by an innovative approach and stringent monitoring, ensuring that 37 lakh tonne of legacy waste and 514 MLD liquid waste generation and treatment are bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable.”

Also, restoration plans need to be executed at the earliest simultaneously in all districts/cities/ towns/ villages in a time-bound manner without further delay. District magistrates must take ownership for monitoring of sewage and solid waste management, the bench also said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp