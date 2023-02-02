Odisha: Kin of ASI grilled, brother’s whereabouts ‘unknown’

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Continuing its probe into the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das, the Crime Branch (CB) once again quizzed accused ASI Gopal Das’ wife and some villagers of Jaleswarkhandi on Wednesday.

Two CB officers along with the local DSP reached Jaleswarkhandi, the paternal village of Gopal, in the morning. After interrogating the accused’s wife Jayanti and some villagers, they reached the ASI’s residence at Ankuli which has remained locked since the minister’s murder.

The CB team reportedly searched the house for an hour before leaving. Jayanti said she handed over the prescriptions and medical documents of her husband to the investigating officers. Sources said the CB team also questioned Dr CS Tripathy who reportedly treated Gopal for psychological problems.

On Tuesday, the CB team had interrogated Jayanti and her children before picking up Gopal’s elder brother Satya Das and three others from Jaleswarkhandi for questioning. A former tax collector in Berhampur Municipal Corporation, Satya retired from service last year and opened a hotel at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.

Sources said Satya had engaged four persons of Jaleswarkhandi in his eatery named ‘Berhampur Hotel’. On January 29, the day of the incident, the hotel was closed while other eateries in the area remained open. Locals claimed that Gopal was seen at the hotel in the morning hours. After the ASI left, Satya locked the hotel and told neighbours that he will leave for Sambalpur with his staff.

Meanwhile, though sources in the CB said Satya and others were released after questioning, their families and villagers claimed otherwise. Jayanti said she is unaware of the whereabouts of Satya.

