Odisha's budget session of assembly from February 21, annual budget on February 24

The session is scheduled to conclude on April 6.

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The budget session of the assembly will commence on February 21. The annual budget for 2023-24 will be placed in the house on February 24 by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

According to a notification issued by the parliamentary affairs department, the session will begin with Governor Ganeshi Lal’s address on February 21. 

Discussion on Governor’s address will be held for two days on February 22 and 23.

The session is scheduled to conclude on April 6. The session will have 27 business days and 18 meeting days.

As per the schedule, the budget discussion will be held on February 27, 28 and March 1. The reports of department-related standing committees will be presented on March 10. The appropriation bill on the budget for the year 2023-24 will be tabled on March 31. The private member’s business (bills and resolutions) will be presented on April 4 and 6.

The first phase of the assembly will be held from February 21 to March 1 while the second phase will be held from March 10 to April 6.

