Properly executed, MISHTI can arm Odisha coastline against calamities

Odisha has already taken up plantation under different schemes to improve state’s mangrove cover that often acts as a protective barrier against cyclone and tidal surge for the coastal belt.

Mangrove forest. Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Sudarsan Maharana
BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha remaining vulnerable to natural disasters, the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme announced in the Union Budget for the 2023-24 FY would accelerate the state’s preparedness against calamities.

“The scheme looks progressive as it will facilitate mangrove rejuvenation along the coastline and on salt pan lands. However, we have to wait to receive details about its implementation in the state,” said a top officer of the Forest and Environment department.

While the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme will be implemented by converging CAMPA Fund, MGNREGS, and other sources, forest officials said Odisha has been carrying out mangrove plantation using CAMPA fund under the state head. “We have to see if any additional funding under Centre head will be made available to scale it up,” he said.

Odisha has already taken up plantations under different schemes to improve the state’s mangrove cover which often acts as a protective barrier against cyclones and tidal surges for the coastal belt.

Earlier this year, the Forest department announced it is going for mangrove plantations in around 930 hectares of land along the identified patches in four forest divisions - Mangrove Forest Division Rajnagar, Balasore, Puri and Bhadrak - to improve Odisha’s mangrove cover.

Similarly, the new scheme ‘Amrit Dharohar’ may also help in the effective management of the wetlands, especially the newly declared Ramsar sites.

Apart from the existing two Ramsar sites - Chilika and Bhitarkanika mangroves - the Centre last year declared four more sites in Odisha - Satkosia gorge, Hirakud reservoir, Ansupa lake and Tampara lake in Ganjam - as new wetlands of international importance under Ramsar Convention.

