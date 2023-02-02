Three students injured in blast at Kandhamal school in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Three students were injured, two grievously, in an explosion at a private school in Kandhamal’s Baliguda block on Wednesday. The injured were identified as Josh Nayak, Nihar Nayak and Asish Nayak, all 12 years old and Class VII students of St. Xavier’s School at Kaumunda village under Rutungia panchayat within Baliguda police limits. It is suspected that the explosion took place after a crude bomb lying on the school campus went off.

Sources said during the lunch break, the three students were sitting near the school gate. They found a sack and out of curiosity, Josh reportedly opened it up. When he picked up the object inside the sack, it went off resulting in injuries to the trio. While Josh’s palm was badly damaged, Nihar and Asish also suffered injuries in the blast.

The school authorities immediately took the injured students to Baliguda government hospital. Asish was discharged after treatment but the two others were shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Phulbani as they had suffered serious injuries. Later, Josh was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

While the incident sent shock waves in the area, the school authorities were clueless about the actual cause of the explosion. Manohar Kindo, a teacher at the school who accompanied the injured trio to the hospital, said, “We questioned the students about the object which went off. But they were in a state of shock and too terrified to speak.” The injured students reside in the school hostel, he added.

On being informed about the mishap, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Baliguda, Rohit Verma along with a police team rushed to the school for investigation. “A probe has been initiated to ascertain what exactly caused the blast and whether the explosive was in the pocket of a student or lying on the campus,” the SDPO said.

