Bedridden woman in Odisha's Malkangiri reaches collectorate in an ambulance seeking help

For the last 15 years, Brunda Kawasi of Rangei Puspalli village under Korukonda block is leading a miserable life in absence of any help from the government. 

Published: 03rd February 2023

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A differently-abled, bedridden woman arrived at the collectorate in an ambulance seeking the district administration's help on Wednesday. 

For the last 15 years, Brunda Kawasi of Rangei Puspalli village under Korukonda block is leading a miserable life in the absence of any help from the government. After she reached the Malkangiri collector’s office with social activist Rama Krushna Chowdhury, the administration arranged a wheelchair and commode for her. 

Brunda is bedridden with a paralysed lower body. Her sister Rukmini is also differently-abled. Moved by their plight, Chowdhury took Brunda to meet the collector in an ambulance. However, in absence of the collector, they met the additional district magistrate (ADM) Maheswar Chandra Nayak, and apprised him of her problems. 

Following the meeting, Nayak arranged a wheelchair and a commode for Brunda. The ADM also gave Rs 1,000 to her for buying food. Brunda further requested Nayak to provide her and Rukmini with rice, a pucca house and a concrete road to her house. 

“I had tried taking Brunda to Cuttack and Malkangiri town but failed to get the requisite treatment. So we decided to meet the collector. She is being provided with calcium and other vitamins regularly and her condition is now better than before,” said Choudhury.

