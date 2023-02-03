Home States Odisha

Minister Naba Kishore Das murder case: Crime Branch team grill 30 persons 

Satya was picked up for interrogation on Tuesday and has been kept in the custody of CB at an undisclosed location. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  At least 30 people of Jaleswarkhandi and Ankuli have been grilled by the Crime Branch (CB) team which is camping in Berhampur to investigate the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das.
Accused Gopal Das’ wife has been interrogated for more than five times.

Others who have faced the CB grill include the dismissed ASI’s elder brother Satya Das, relatives, friends, fellow villagers and the doctor who treated him for psychological problems. Gopal’s paternal village is  Jaleswarkhandi while his residence is at Ankuli on the outskirts of Berhampur. 

Satya was picked up for interrogation on Tuesday and has been kept in the custody of CB at an undisclosed location. Three other villagers of Jaleswarkhandi who were detained for questioning have been released. However, their whereabouts are not known. Locals are reluctant to disclose their names and location fearing police action.

The three villagers were engaged by Satya in his eatery ‘Berhampur Hotel’ at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar where Gopal was posted as ASI. Sources said Satya is likely to be quizzed by CB officials in presence of his brother Gopal at Jharsuguda. Currently, the CB team is busy collecting information about financial transactions of persons related to Gopal and Satya in Berhampur.

