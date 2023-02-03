Odisha: MLA Saluja’s son held for brandishing firearm, getting into scuffle at cinema hall

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Thursday arrested Kantabanji MLA Santosh Singh Saluja’s son and five others for allegedly brandishing a firearm and entering into a scuffle with a staff of a cinema hall. Three others involved in the case are on the run.

The arrested are Amit Singh Saluja alias Seji (32), Ajay Agrawal, (40), Bikash Agrawal (37), Bipul Maru (39), Dharambir Gupta (31) and Raja Patra (23). Police also seized a cash of Rs 19 lakh and 17 litre of liquor from the gym owned by the MLA’s son Seji at Kantabanji.

Sources said at around 9 pm on Wednesday, a group of persons including Seji had a fight with the owner and staff of the Alishan cinema hall at Belpada. The accused reportedly threatened the hall staff with a firearm and kept them hostage for an hour at gunpoint.

On being informed, police reached the spot. However, Seji and others allegedly entered into a heated argument with the cops. Later, the accused fled with the hard disk of the CCTV camera installed in the cinema hall complex.

Subsequently, police raided Seji’s gym at Kantabanji and arrested six persons. Police sources said three other accused are on the run and efforts are underway to nab them. Balangir SP Nitin Kusalkar said Belpada police took the action against the accused based on the complaint filed by the cinema hall owner.



