Odisha officials stop road laying work taken up by Andhra in Rayagada village 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An attempt by Andhra Pradesh (AP) to build a road in a bordering village of Rayagada district was foiled by Odisha officials recently. Sources said last week, some residents of Palam Tulasi village in Sadar block informed the local administration that a contractor from Andhra Pradesh was constructing a road around 500 metre within Odisha.

Officials from Odisha stopped the construction and asked their counterparts from the neighbouring state to reach the village for a discussion on the matter. But no official from Andhra turned up for discussion.

However, on January 31, a few Andhra Pradesh officials reached for talks and during discussions, were told by a team comprising Sadar BDO Lakshminarayan Sabat, tehsildar Tapas Rout and members of Chasi Ekta Parishad that the land on the border must be demarcated before any construction work is carried out in the area.

While the officials from Odisha asked their counterparts from Andhra to remain present during the demarcation of land on Wednesday, none from the neighbouring state turned up. Officials from Odisha then erected cement poles on the border to demarcate it. Sabat said the land was demarcated with the help of a revenue map of the area. The cement poles were put up to prevent trespassing.

Villages of Rayagada district on the border with Andhra Pradesh lack basic amenities and taking advantage of this, the neighbouring state has been trying to woo the locals with incentives. It is alleged AP is also trying to take over some villages of the district.

