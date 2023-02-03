Rourkela Steel Plant signs MoU with National Institute of Technology on innovation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to strengthen the industry-academia interface to catalyze innovation and growth in technology, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Institute of Technology (NIT-R) on Wednesday.

RSP executive director (works) SR Suryawanshi said, “With the MoU, RSP shall gain work-ready talent with specialised knowledge and practical training. On the other hand, NIT-R shall benefit by having opportunities to work on relevant technologies and challenging problems.

The industry-academia collaboration shall be a defining moment for the progress of both the elite institutions and shall contribute handsomely to the vision of Digital India.” NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said although RSP and NIT had many collaborative projects earlier, the new partnership will be instrumental in further advancing research and creating a skilled workforce.

The MoU also envisages setting up an advanced Printed Circuit Board testing facility at NIT-R to facilitate training and skill development of local underprivileged youth of RSP’s peripheral and direct impact pockets to make them employment ready.



