10 virtual high courts inaugurated in Odisha

“I hope other high courts across the country will follow suit and kick start e-initiatives which will help their communities,” the CJI said. 

Published: 04th February 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated 10 virtual high courts in Odisha through video-conferencing. The virtual high courts were inaugurated in Sambalpur, Balangir, Rourkela (in western Odisha), Bhawanipatna, Jeypore, Berhampur (in southern Odisha), Bhubaneswar, Puri (in Coastal Odisha and Balasore, Bhadrak (in northern Odisha). 

Speaking on the occasion, the CJI appealed the high courts across the country to establish virtual courts in every district of their respective state.  “The Orissa High Court has proved to be a trailblazer in the field of adopting technology in justice delivery system by spearheading such initiative. “I hope other high courts across the country will follow suit and kick start e-initiatives which will help their communities,” the CJI said. 

He said the initiative is of immense importance to the development of the Bar and citizens. “Citizens don’t have to come to the city where the high court is situated anymore. They can address the high court and obtain knowledge of the proceedings sitting in their city. It will also ensure the development of the Bar across Odisha. There are talented people who are situated across the state. Many of them due to want of resources or lack of awareness are not able to set up practice in the high court. They should not be denied the opportunity of self-development and self-evolution”, the CJI said. 

The CJI added, “I believe that by adopting the initiative the High Court of Orissa has taken an important step to ensure decentralisation of the administration of justice which will lead to evolution of talent across the state where young lawyers, middle aged lawyers and the senior lawyers will be able to truly participate in the evolution of jurisprudence by the Orissa High Court in the process of shaping their careers”. 

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar said the opening of virtual high courts will help deliver justice to the people of Odisha in a far more efficient and economical way than it was imagined a few years back. Through the virtual high courts, the High Court of Orissa will make its presence felt in the districts and advocates even in the remote districts will be able to file a case before the high court, get it heard and obtain the certified copies of the orders.  The virtual high courts established in the 10 districts in the first phase will serve the needs of the neighbouring districts. 

