Gold, cash looted from Odisha Gramya Bank

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a major incident of dacoity, four miscreants broke into the Odisha Gramya Bank within Mahabirod police limits on Friday afternoon and looted cash of Rs 6 lakh and gold ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore.

According to sources, the loot took place in broad daylight at around 2 pm when the manager was away. A masked gang of four armed dacoits, taking advantage of the bank’s lunch hour, barged into its Mahabirod branch and at gunpoint, locked the bank staff in the locker room. As many as six staff were present when the incident took place.

The miscreants then decamped with the cash and gold ornaments contained in four boxes. No bank staff was harmed in the process. On getting information, police officials including Dhenkanal SP Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra reached the spot and began investigation.

“The gang locked the bank staff at gun point and fled with the cash and jewellery. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits,” said Mohapatra. This is the second incident of bank dacoity in the area. Few months back, Rs 15 lakh was snatched away from a person in front of the Lodhani Gramya bank here after he withdrew the sum from the bank.

