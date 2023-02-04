Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks DRDO espionage case status

Advocate Arun Kumar Budhia had filed a PIL seeking direction for probe into the case by a professional national investigating agency on September 28, 2021.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Chandipur Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) espionage case is back in focus after over a year with the Orissa High Court seeking an up-to-date status of the investigation both by the centre and state government. 

Five staffers employed at  the Intermediate Test Range (ITR), Chandipur were arrested by the state police on September 13 and 16, 2021 for allegedly leaking classified information from the defence installation. While the state CID-Crime Branch took over the investigation, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team had also been to Balasore to probe the alleged links of the accused with Pakistani agents. 

Advocate Arun Kumar Budhia had filed a PIL seeking direction for probe into the case by a professional national investigating agency on September 28, 2021. The PIL was listed for hearing after over a year on Thursday. But the court found that neither the Central nor the state government had filed any affidavit on the status of investigation. They were directed to file their respective affidavits on December 7, 2021.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman granted two weeks to the Centre and four weeks to state government to file affidavits after their respective counsels sought more time for it to give updates on status of investigation into the espionage case.

The bench fixed August 10 for further consideration of the PIL which hinged on the contention that a probe by a central agency like CBI/NIA/ SIT is essential as the nature of offence is sensitive and involved passing on vital information from the establishment of the DRDO to foreign spies in lieu of money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC DRDO espionage case
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp