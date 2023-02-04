Odisha government committed to Koraput’s growth: CM Naveen Patnaik

Home States Odisha

CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday pledged continued focus of the state government for development of Koraput district and unveiled a spate of projects worth over Rs 1,596 crore.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday pledged continued focus of the state government for development of Koraput district and unveiled a spate of projects worth over Rs 1,596 crore. Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Vikram Deb College here, Naveen said the government has been taking forward its development agenda and is committed to provide all of infrastructure support to tribal-dominated Koraput. 

The CM said the government has already granted university status to Vikram Deb College. “It is high time the students joined the mainstream of the society for building a strong nation by using their talent and education,” He said.

Naveen announced a 100-seat auditorium for the college by sanctioning Rs 8 crore. Students of the college felicitated the CM with a wax statue of Vikram Deb. Naveen also laid foundation stones of 113 development projects for different blocks of the district and also gave away Rs 50 crore interest-free loans to various self-help groups. Of the projects announced on the occasion, Rs 207 crore worth of projects  were inaugurated.

While the administration made elaborate arrangements for the CM’s visit, over 500 police personnel were deployed in different pockets of the district for maintenance of law and order. Among others Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, ST & SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and 5T secretary VK Pandian were present.

