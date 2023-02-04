Odisha health minister murder: Crime Branch searches accused ASI’s quarters, office 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Six days after the Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot at last Sunday, the Crime Branch team conducted a search in the locked official quarter and office desk of the accused Gopal Das at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of magistrate and witnesses.

During the search some handwritten and printed documents besides diaries have been seized. The documents recovered from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinised by the CB team.

Meanwhile, the team continued interrogation of the main accused on the third consecutive day of his remand. Following the lead given by accused during interrogation about throwing handwritten paper in the toilet of Airport Police Station, Jharsuguda, the Crime Branch team has so far recovered 22 pieces of papers. Assistance of the handwriting experts is being taken to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper. The accused has identified these papers and his handwriting. However it will be further sent to handwriting bureau for authentication.

The team has also completed the examination of other eyewitnesses including Jiban Kumar Nayak, who sustained bullet injuries during the attack on the minister.



SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Six days after the Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot at last Sunday, the Crime Branch team conducted a search in the locked official quarter and office desk of the accused Gopal Das at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of magistrate and witnesses. During the search some handwritten and printed documents besides diaries have been seized. The documents recovered from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinised by the CB team. Meanwhile, the team continued interrogation of the main accused on the third consecutive day of his remand. Following the lead given by accused during interrogation about throwing handwritten paper in the toilet of Airport Police Station, Jharsuguda, the Crime Branch team has so far recovered 22 pieces of papers. Assistance of the handwriting experts is being taken to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper. The accused has identified these papers and his handwriting. However it will be further sent to handwriting bureau for authentication. The team has also completed the examination of other eyewitnesses including Jiban Kumar Nayak, who sustained bullet injuries during the attack on the minister.