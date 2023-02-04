Home States Odisha

Odisha health minister murder: Crime Branch searches accused ASI’s quarters, office 

During the search some handwritten and printed documents besides diaries have been seized.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) succumbed to bullet injuries hours after he was shot at by ASI Gopal Das (left).

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) was shot dead by ASI Gopal Das (left).

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Six days after the Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot at last Sunday, the Crime Branch team conducted a search in the locked official quarter and office desk of the accused Gopal Das at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of magistrate and witnesses. 

During the search some handwritten and printed documents besides diaries have been seized. The documents recovered from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinised by the CB team. 

Meanwhile, the team continued interrogation of the main accused  on the third consecutive day of his remand. Following the lead given by accused during interrogation about throwing handwritten paper in the toilet of Airport Police Station, Jharsuguda, the Crime Branch team has so far recovered 22 pieces of papers. Assistance of the handwriting experts is being taken to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper. The accused has identified these papers and his handwriting. However it will be further sent to handwriting bureau for authentication. 

The team has also completed the examination of other eyewitnesses including Jiban Kumar Nayak, who sustained bullet injuries during the attack on the minister.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha health minister Naba Das
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp