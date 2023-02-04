Odisha: Man steps on crude bomb in Athgarh forest, injured

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elderly man was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Betakholi reserve forest under Athagarh division recently. The victim, Nurup Naik (68) of Rajanagar was initially admitted to Athgarh sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Naik had gone to the forest for collecting firewood.

Naik said the bomb planted in the forest by poachers for hunting wild boar exploded when he accidentally put his foot on it. Though the Athgarh range office is located around 5 km from Betakholi forest, range officer Rabindra Kumar Nayak said he is not aware of the incident. Two years back, poachers had planted an explosive on runner beans creepers on a farmland at Rajanagar village to hunt wild boar. An elephant had died after it consumed the bomb.

Use of crude bombs by poachers for hunting has been endangering the lives of even domestic animals in Athagarh forest division. At least four cows have fallen prey to the bombs at Mandap reserve forest near Khairapanga village and Chandragiri forest near Saroda village under Badamba range in the last one year.

However, not a single poacher has been arrested so far.

The poachers use dynamite that is blended with dough and placed in areas frequented by the animals. The ‘chocolate bombs’ explodes when boars consume them, killing them instantly. To attract wild animals, the bombs are even wrapped with things like meat waste. “The poachers use the handmade bombs to kill wild boars especially for meat. Sometimes farmers also use them to protect their crops. The dangerous practice can be stopped if the Forest department officials carry out surveillance and initiate stringent action against them,” said locals.

