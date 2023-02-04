Tirtol MLA booked in fresh case after Orissa HC directive

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: More trouble is in store for Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das as Jagatsinghpur police on Friday registered a fresh case against him on basis of the complaint of his alleged girlfriend Somalika Dash. The police action came after the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order.

In January, Dash had filed a petition in the HC against Jagatsinghpur SP and IIC alleging that police failed to register a case against the legislator under section 376 of IPC and arrest him. Hearing her petition, a single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi directed the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station to register a case.

In June 18 last year, Dash had lodged a complaint with police alleging sexual harassment, betrayal and cheating by the legislator. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case against the lawmaker under sections 154 (1) of CrPC and 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120 B and 34 of IPC and 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, since police did not book the MLA under section 376 of IPC and failed to arrest him, Dash moved the HC.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Shubhranshu Parida said as per the direction of the High Court, a fresh case has been registered against the Tirtol MLA. Police are investigating the matter. Sources said the MLA and Dash of Deuligrameswar were reportedly in a relationship while studying at SVM College. But the relationship turned sour and subsequently, Dash made their personal video public and circulated it. She also approached the Jagatsinghpur SP on the matter.

After counselling, both agreed to solemnise their marriage at the registrar’s office on June 17. However, the legislator did not turn up at the marriage registrar’s office.

