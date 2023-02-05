Dharmapada Award for painter Bansidhar Pratihari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent painter Bansidhar Pratihari will receive the prestigious Dharmapada Award for the year 2022. This was announced by the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi under the Culture department on Saturday.

It is the highest award given by the Odisha government to an artist for his or her lifetime contribution to the field of visual art and sculpture. Pratihari will receive a cash award of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a shawl.

The Akademi will also felicitate sculptor Brajabandhu Mishra, palm leaf artist Laxmidhar Subudhi, Pattachitra painter Bhramarbar Naik, painter Ramesh Behera and stone sculptor Keshab Chandra Maharana.

They will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a copper plaque and a shawl each. The awards will be given away on February 6.

