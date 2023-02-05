Home States Odisha

ECoR GM asks officials to expedite station development works in Odisha

Pit lines are major infrastructure facilities required for conducting primary maintenance of passenger coaches.

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager Manoj Sharma on Saturday inspected Bhubaneswar and Puri railway stations and the train coach maintenance depot at Puri. He also took stock of amenities provided in train coaches for the benefit of passengers.

Reviewing the ongoing works, Sharma advised officials to expedite the modernisation of both railway stations which will be provided with world-class facilities. He emphasised proper maintenance of coaches including cleaning, charging, and watering along with other necessary facilities like pit lines.     

Pit lines are major infrastructure facilities required for conducting primary maintenance of passenger coaches. After every scheduled trip, under-gear examination, checking of the braking system, electrical maintenance, cleaning, washing of both exterior and interior parts of coaches, checking amenity fittings and watering of coaches are carried out at pit lines. The world-class station at Bhubaneswar will have an aesthetic station building and related facilities.

