Ex-MLA Arjun Das dies in road mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Former Binjharpur MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Arjun Charan Das died in a road accident near Baruhan within Jajpur Sadar police limits here on Saturday.

Sources said Das along with one of his friends Ananta Mohanty, was on way to Bhubaneswar on a motorbike to attend a farmers’ meeting organised by the BRS in the morning when a sand-laden Hyva truck hit his vehicle on a bridge on Kharasrota river near Baruhan.

He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared him dead. Mohanty who sustained grievous injuries in the mishap was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Jajpur Sadar police have registered a case in connection with the incident and seized the truck. The truck driver is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, said police. Das was the Congress MLA from Binjharpur Assembly Constituency in Jajpur district from 1995 to 2000.

The tragic demise of former Congress MLA from Binjharpur, #Odisha, Shri Arjun Charan Das ji, in a road accident today is heart-wrenching.



Shri @PandaJay sends his condolences to his family members, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.



— Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) February 4, 2023

He had recently joined the BRS party led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad along with several other leaders from the state including former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Shishir Gamang.

