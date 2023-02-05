Home States Odisha

Foundation stone laid for Madhu Babu’s samadhi revamp in Odisha

The developmental works will be be completed by September 2023, said CMC sources.

Madhu Babu’s samadhi

Guests at the foundation laying ceremony (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhas Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the development of ‘samadhi pitha’ (tomb) of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das at ‘Gora Kabar’ in Tulasipur locality of the city.

Singh along with Sambad editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and CMC officials visited the tomb site and paid floral tributes to Madhu Babu on his death anniversary.

Considering the avowed claim, the civic body has sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for the development of Madhu Babu’s ‘samadhi pitha’, which will be conducted in two phases in consultation with the Christian community.    

While works like construction of boundary wall, beautification work, installation of water fountain, garden, landscaping, provision of drinking water and advanced lighting facility, which will be carried out in the first phase, apart from several other attractive developmental work will be taken up to woo tourists. The developmental works will be completed by September 2023, said CMC sources.

