Malkangiri sub-collector dons teacher’s hat for a day in Odisha

Speaking about his experience Khemudu said he found most of the students academically strong.

Akshya Kumar Khemudu

Sub-collector Akshya Kumar Khemudu interacting with the students | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Teaching and interacting with students in the classroom is not what we usually see a bureaucrat doing.  But that is what Malkangiri sub-collector Akshya Kumar Khemudu did when he visited the Balimela College of Science and Technology here on Saturday much to the excitement of everyone present.

Known for his passion for teaching, the sub-collector went to one of the classrooms in the college and taught English to the first-year students of the Plus Two science and art course. He taught them lessons on English grammar and prose in the presence of the principal of the college.

Speaking about his experience Khemudu said he found most of the students academically strong. “I gauged that they have good learning power and inquisitiveness. I had initially decided to spend an hour with them but their interest in learning convinced me to extend the teaching time to two hours,” said the sub-collector.

Khemudu, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumnus, further went on to enlighten the students about careers in civil services and shared tips and tricks on preparing and cracking the examination. Principal Amulya Kumar Pradhan said the sub-collector’s teaching skills kept the students interested all through the classes. Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora was also present on the occasion.

