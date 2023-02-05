Naba Das murder: CFSL starts LVA test of accused

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/BERHAMPUR: A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi started a Forensic Psychological Assessment and Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) Test of dismissed ASI Gopal Das, accused of killing health minister Naba Das, at Jharsuguda.

A special medical board has been constituted to study the mental health of the accused.

This apart, while the Crime Branch had recovered 22 pieces of paper of the handwritten letter from the septic tank of the Airport police station, as per the lead given by the accused, the remnants have been sent to Handwriting Bureau for examination and opinion.

The accused had supposedly noted down his motive behind the crime in the handwritten letter, as stated before the Crime Branch. Similarly, the documents recovered from the quarters at Jharsuguda on Friday are being scrutinised. In another development, a team of Crime Branch searched the residence of dismissed ASI Gopal Das, accused of killing health minister Naba Das, at Ankuli in Berhampur on Saturday.

The team searched the accused’s house in the presence of neighbours. Sources said while the team did not question the neighbours, Gopal’s wife and relatives were quizzed after the search. The four-member team led by DSP Sisir Mishra has grilled Gopal’s kin and relatives at least seven times in the last five days. Later on the day, the team obtained Gopal’s account statement from the State Bank of India branch at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Mishra said the team would stay in Berhampur for a few more days to continue its probe into the minister’s murder. Meanwhile, on the last day of remand of Gopal, the Brajrajnagar JMFC court extended the remand period for four more days on the day.

The Crime Branch had yet again filed a petition before JMFC court to grant remand of the accused ASI for a few more days. Following the hearing of the court, the Crime Branch was granted an additional four days of remand starting from Sunday till February 8. Speaking to the media, remand advocate, Harishankar Agrawal said, “The remand period of the accused was to end today (Saturday).

The crime branch had produced ASI Gopal Das before the court and appealed for an additional nine days of remand, but the court granted remand for four days.”

Sources said Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra met retired judge Justice JP Das in Cuttack to apprise him of the status of the investigation into the sensational incident. The Crime Branch is carrying out its probe into the case under Justice Das’ guidance.

