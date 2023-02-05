Home States Odisha

Tirtol MLA in trouble again over viral video

The police action came after the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order.

Published: 05th February 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In fresh trouble for Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, a video showing him with another girl has gone viral on social media.  This comes a day after Jagatsinghpur police registered a fresh case against the legislator on basis of a complaint filed by his alleged girlfriend Somalika Dash.

The police action came after the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order.

Reacting to the video, Sonalika said the husband of the girl seen in the video sent it to her mobile phone.
She said Das has been in a relationship with several girls and demanded a probe into the matter.  
On the other hand, the legislator said he is not aware of the video. When the video clip was sent to him, he did not comment on it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijay Shankar Das viral video
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp