Tirtol MLA in trouble again over viral video

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In fresh trouble for Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, a video showing him with another girl has gone viral on social media. This comes a day after Jagatsinghpur police registered a fresh case against the legislator on basis of a complaint filed by his alleged girlfriend Somalika Dash.

The police action came after the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order.

Reacting to the video, Sonalika said the husband of the girl seen in the video sent it to her mobile phone.

She said Das has been in a relationship with several girls and demanded a probe into the matter.

On the other hand, the legislator said he is not aware of the video. When the video clip was sent to him, he did not comment on it.

JAGATSINGHPUR: In fresh trouble for Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, a video showing him with another girl has gone viral on social media. This comes a day after Jagatsinghpur police registered a fresh case against the legislator on basis of a complaint filed by his alleged girlfriend Somalika Dash. The police action came after the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order. Reacting to the video, Sonalika said the husband of the girl seen in the video sent it to her mobile phone. She said Das has been in a relationship with several girls and demanded a probe into the matter. On the other hand, the legislator said he is not aware of the video. When the video clip was sent to him, he did not comment on it.