Two youths murdered during feast in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two youths were allegedly murdered by some of their acquaintances at Construction Colony of Fertiliser Township within Tangarpali police limits here on Saturday.

The victims, Satyajit Swain and Sanjay Das were having a feast with a few others when they were allegedly murdered. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo, who visited the spot, said it appears Swain and Das were killed after ‘sudden provocation’ by the others during the feast.

He said detailed information on the circumstances that led to the murder has not been ascertained as the culprits escaped the spot soon after the incident. The couple at whose residence the feast was organised is also absconding.

The SP said injuries on the victim’s body indicate sharp weapons were used in the crime. The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Rourkela Government Hospital and the autopsy will be conducted on Sunday.

The victims, in their early thirties, belonged to Lal Tanki Slum. Sources said past enmity could be the reason behind the murders. Bhamoo said the accused involved in the case have been identified and will be arrested soon.

