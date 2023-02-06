BRS will form next govt in Odisha, claim leaders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday claimed that high-profile leaders sidelined in other political parties will join within a month and it will form the next government in Odisha. Addressing a media conference here, former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, former MP Jayaram Pangi and farmer leader Akshay Kumar said that leaders from the erstwhile Janata Dal, BJD, BJP and Congress will join the party. A majority will be from the ruling BJD, they added.

Stating that the party will experiment with the Telangana model in Odisha, the BRS leaders said units will be opened in all the 147 Assembly constituencies of the state. Capable local leaders will be kept in charge of constituency-level units. In the second phase, steps will be taken to make people familiar with the party symbol ‘car’.However, the ruling BJD, BJP and the Congress gave no importance to the claims made by the BRS.

State unit president of BJP Samir Mohanty said that only time will say whether people will sideline the party or vote it to power.BJD leader Sashi Bhusan Behera said by the time people of Odisha come to know what is BRS, election will be over. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said there will be no impact of BRS in the state.

