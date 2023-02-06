Congress reiterates its demand for Odisha CM's resignation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As police remains clueless about the motive behind the killing of former minister Naba Kishore Das even after a week, the Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by questioning his silence over the issue. The CM should resign by taking moral responsibility or at least give up the Home portfolio, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said. A special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of a retired high court judge should probe the murder, he added.

The Congress leader said that CBI probe into the killing will not be fruitful as earlier investigation by the central agency into chitfund and other scams did not yield any result. Only an impartial probe will be able to bring out the truth behind the murder, he added. President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak targeted the police DGP and said, “It seems like they are weaving some kind of story to hoodwink people as a clear picture is yet to emerge even a week after the incident.”

