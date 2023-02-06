Home States Odisha

Fog in some parts of Odisha

The minimum temperature was below normal by 3.5 degree in Bhubaneswar and 1.6 degree in Cuttack during the period.

Published: 06th February 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological department said fog condition will prevail in some parts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at one or two places in Khurda, Puri and eight other districts between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, one or two places in Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sundargarh districts experienced cold wave condition on Sunday. G Udayagiri was the coldest at 3.5 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani at 6 degree.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14 degree Celsius and 14.8 degree respectively on Sunday.The minimum temperature was below normal by 3.5 degree in Bhubaneswar and 1.6 degree in Cuttack during the period.

The minimum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree within four days as dry and cold northerly and northwesterly winds blowing towards the state have weakened, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological department director H R Biswas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fog Cold wave
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp