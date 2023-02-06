Fog in some parts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological department said fog condition will prevail in some parts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at one or two places in Khurda, Puri and eight other districts between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, one or two places in Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sundargarh districts experienced cold wave condition on Sunday. G Udayagiri was the coldest at 3.5 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani at 6 degree.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14 degree Celsius and 14.8 degree respectively on Sunday.The minimum temperature was below normal by 3.5 degree in Bhubaneswar and 1.6 degree in Cuttack during the period.

The minimum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree within four days as dry and cold northerly and northwesterly winds blowing towards the state have weakened, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological department director H R Biswas.

