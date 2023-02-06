Hindu religion guiding the world: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The ancient Hindu religion and culture have been guiding the world to lead a better life, said Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati here on Sunday. Addressing a massive gathering at the Hindu Rashtra Mahasabha in Jeypore, the seer said in the tumultuous world, the need of the hour is to protect Hindu traditions.

The rich Hindu religion and culture are on the path of degradation with diversification of human values. People of the country should come forward to protect the religion.The great sons of India had taught the world to survive with minimum resources and without compromising on moral values. We have a lot to learn from our ancestors who left us with values to ensure universal peace and development,” the Shankaracharya said.

He further said the destruction of mother earth is a result of imbalance between development and nature. “I have always stressed the need for nation’s development without destroying the nature.” The seer reiterated that India must be made a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and the values of the religion protected.Over 10,000 people from across Koraput attended the religious meeting. The Shankaracharaya, who arrived at Jeypore on Friday evening, was accorded a warm welcome by the locals.

