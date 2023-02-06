Naba Das murder case: Gopal fears for life, seeks shifting from Jharsuguda

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: The assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das who shot minister Naba Kisore Das dead in Brajrajnagar on January 29 has reportedly expressed fear for his life and has sought his shifting from Jharsuguda sub-jail to another prison once his Crime Branch (CB) remand ends.

The CB on Sunday started questioning him again after taking him in fresh four-day remand. The accused reportedly told the investigators that he may face a life threat if he is lodged in Jharsuguda sub-jail.

Sources said, he had served 12 consecutive years in the district. He has expressed fear of reprisal by supporters of Naba Das or others arrested by him in the past, who are lodged in the same jail.

Sources said, he may be moved out of Jharsuguda as Odisha Police is already under tremendous pressure after the minister was gunned down in broad daylight and would not want any further controversy related to the case.

“Gobinda Sahoo, the prime accused of lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case, reportedly died by suicide in Kantabanji sub-jail in December last year. Hence, keeping in mind the safety of the accused, the police may opt to lodge him in a different jail after taking permission from the magistrate,” they said.

Meanwhile, a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) from New Delhi is carrying out layered voice analysis test of Gopal. After committing the crime, he claimed that he is suffering from mental health condition and is under medication. The CFSL is carrying out the layered voice analysis test and forensic psychological assessment of Gopal in Jharsuguda. A special medical board consisting of psychiatrists is also conducting a detailed analysis of the mental health of Gopal, officals said.

Sources said the CB officers have found some treatment prescriptions of Gopal dating back to 2013. Though he was under medication, the agency’s officers have so far not ascertained whether he is suffering from mental health condition as claimed by him. The CB is also verifying the register used to issue arms and ammunition and the annual range course records of Gopal.

The CB is also yet to ascertain the exact motive of Gopal. “Documents and analysis of evidences collected by various teams so far are being scrutinized to ascertain the motive of the crime committed by the accused ASI,” said a senior CB officer.

“Gopal has hardly shown any remorse over the crime. He told the investigators that he killed minister Naba Das as the minister had turned the atmosphere vicious in Jharsuguda district,” said sources.

