Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends Mahima Mela

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Mahima Mela at Angarabandha in Angul and Dhenkanal’s Joranda on the occasion of Magha Purnima on Sunday.

Pradhan first visited Angarabandha and interacted with followers of the Mahima sect. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Later, the union minister went to the sacred Mahima Gadi at Joranda in Dhenkanal district and offered puja. He also met the saints of Mahima sect and sought their blessings.

Addressing mediapersons, Pradhan stressed the need to propagate the ideals and teachings of ‘Mahima Gosain’ across the world. “Mahima dharma promotes universal brotherhood. I feel fortunate to be among the Mahima saints,” he said.

The union minister also praised saint and poet Bhima Bhoi for preaching the idealogy of Mahima sect in the society.

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Mahima Mela at Angarabandha in Angul and Dhenkanal’s Joranda on the occasion of Magha Purnima on Sunday. Pradhan first visited Angarabandha and interacted with followers of the Mahima sect. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Later, the union minister went to the sacred Mahima Gadi at Joranda in Dhenkanal district and offered puja. He also met the saints of Mahima sect and sought their blessings. Addressing mediapersons, Pradhan stressed the need to propagate the ideals and teachings of ‘Mahima Gosain’ across the world. “Mahima dharma promotes universal brotherhood. I feel fortunate to be among the Mahima saints,” he said. The union minister also praised saint and poet Bhima Bhoi for preaching the idealogy of Mahima sect in the society.