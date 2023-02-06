Home States Odisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends Mahima Mela

Published: 06th February 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (C) at the Alekha Mahima Dham, in Dhenkanal, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Mahima Mela at Angarabandha in Angul and Dhenkanal’s Joranda on the occasion of Magha Purnima on Sunday.

Pradhan first visited Angarabandha and interacted with followers of the Mahima sect. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Later, the union minister went to the sacred Mahima Gadi at Joranda in Dhenkanal district and offered puja. He also met the saints of Mahima sect and sought their blessings.

Addressing mediapersons, Pradhan stressed the need to propagate the ideals and teachings of ‘Mahima Gosain’ across the world. “Mahima dharma promotes universal brotherhood. I feel fortunate to be among the Mahima saints,” he said.

The union minister also praised saint and poet Bhima Bhoi for preaching the idealogy of Mahima sect in the society.

