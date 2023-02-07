5 arrested with elephant bones and turtle shells in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as five persons were arrested from different areas of Baripada and Rairangpur division of Mayurbhanj district on Monday for allegedly possessing wildlife articles illegally. Elephant bones, turtle shells and two country-made guns among other items were further seized from them.

The accused were identified as Sundar Mohan, Rama Bindhani, Jiten Shyam Singh, Budhuram Singh and Sunaram Barik.

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of security personnel from Similipal Tiger Reserve’s (STR’s) South and Baripada divisions conducted a raid at Paikabasa village and arrested Sunaram. During interrogation, he revealed the names of his four accomplices following which they were arrested from their respective locations.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the gang allegedly lured the tribals from the area into hunting the animals from the nearby forests. They then procured the wildlife articles from them and sold them off to other districts and states.

The accused were earlier in judicial custody for various other offences. After their release, they got involved in these illegal trades,” informed divisional forest officer of Baripada Santosh Joshi. A case has been registered against the accused and a detailed investigation regarding their involvement in other wildlife offences is underway, he added.

