Alternative livelihood: Bidi binders in Odisha rue lack of training

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 761 bidi binders from Khurda, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts in Odisha have been trained in skill development for alternative livelihood options. This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha on Monday.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with Ministry of Skill Development is providing training programmes to bidi workers and their family members in order to help them secure an alternative source of livelihood,” he said. The project involves payment of a stipend approximately equal to a single day’s wage and reimbursement of travel expenses incurred by the trainees from their homes to the training centres, he added.

“Workers from other districts of the state including Kendrapara have not been provided with the same opportunity as a result their fates continue hanging in the balance,” said president of district bidi workers’ association Jagajiban Das.

Advisor of Bidi Shramik Union Amalin Patnaik meanwhile said the stipend and travel reimbursements provided to the bidi workers are not enough for their sustenance. “There are over 10 lakh such workers in Odisha alone who need training. The state’s western belt is the largest bidi-producing tract of India where most families depend on bidi-making as their only source of livelihood.

They work under extreme conditions but get very low wages in return,” Patnaik said further pointing out that they are economically-exploited, enjoy no rights or privilege or other benefits provided by the government so efforts should be made to provide them with the same training facilities.



