Baby sold by parents for Rs 10,000 in Odisha rescued

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 15-day-old baby boy who was sold by his poverty-stricken parents for Rs 10,000, was rescued by Jagatsinghpur police from Pokapur village on Monday. The baby was sold by a tribal couple to a childless man, identified as Kangali Mallick, on Sunday. Police have detained Kangali and another Tulu Mallick, who facilitated the deal.

Sources said one Bhima Singh of Munda Sahi in Kherasa village within Jagatsinghpur police limits married Sima Singh after his first wife left him over some family dispute. Bhima has two boys, one from his first wife and the other from Sima. Around 15 days back, Sima gave birth to another male child at the district headquarters hospital.

A daily wager, Bhima and his five-member family including his elderly mother lived in acute poverty as he struggled to make ends meet. After the arrival of another baby, Bhima decided to sell the newborn and approached Tulu of Pokapur village. Tulu then contacted Kangali and a deal was made to sell the baby boy for Rs 10,000. Kangali reportedly gave Rs 1,000 as advance to Bhima and took the baby on the promise of paying the rest amount on a later date.

Meanwhile, the local Childline somehow came to know about the sale of the newborn and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the incident. CWC chairperson Biseswari Mohanty said, “Basing on the allegations about the sale of a baby, we lodged an FIR in the local police station. Police along with a team of Childline went to Pokapur village on the day and rescued the newborn. The baby has been shifted to Sishu Ashram and will be rehabilitated soon.”

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said police registered a case and detained Kangali and Tulu. The duo is being interrogated. The baby’s parents are absconding and efforts and underway to nab them.



JAGATSINGHPUR: A 15-day-old baby boy who was sold by his poverty-stricken parents for Rs 10,000, was rescued by Jagatsinghpur police from Pokapur village on Monday. The baby was sold by a tribal couple to a childless man, identified as Kangali Mallick, on Sunday. Police have detained Kangali and another Tulu Mallick, who facilitated the deal. Sources said one Bhima Singh of Munda Sahi in Kherasa village within Jagatsinghpur police limits married Sima Singh after his first wife left him over some family dispute. Bhima has two boys, one from his first wife and the other from Sima. Around 15 days back, Sima gave birth to another male child at the district headquarters hospital. A daily wager, Bhima and his five-member family including his elderly mother lived in acute poverty as he struggled to make ends meet. After the arrival of another baby, Bhima decided to sell the newborn and approached Tulu of Pokapur village. Tulu then contacted Kangali and a deal was made to sell the baby boy for Rs 10,000. Kangali reportedly gave Rs 1,000 as advance to Bhima and took the baby on the promise of paying the rest amount on a later date. Meanwhile, the local Childline somehow came to know about the sale of the newborn and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the incident. CWC chairperson Biseswari Mohanty said, “Basing on the allegations about the sale of a baby, we lodged an FIR in the local police station. Police along with a team of Childline went to Pokapur village on the day and rescued the newborn. The baby has been shifted to Sishu Ashram and will be rehabilitated soon.” Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said police registered a case and detained Kangali and Tulu. The duo is being interrogated. The baby’s parents are absconding and efforts and underway to nab them.