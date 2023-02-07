Home States Odisha

Baby sold by parents for Rs 10,000 in Odisha rescued

A 15-day-old baby boy who was sold by his poverty-stricken parents for Rs 10,000, was rescued by Jagatsinghpur police from Pokapur village on Monday.

Published: 07th February 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

babyfeet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A 15-day-old baby boy who was sold by his poverty-stricken parents for Rs 10,000, was rescued by Jagatsinghpur police from Pokapur village on Monday. The baby was sold by a tribal couple to a childless man, identified as Kangali Mallick, on Sunday. Police have detained Kangali and another Tulu Mallick, who facilitated the deal.

Sources said one Bhima Singh of Munda Sahi in Kherasa village within Jagatsinghpur police limits married Sima Singh after his first wife left him over some family dispute. Bhima has two boys, one from his first wife and the other from Sima. Around 15 days back, Sima gave birth to another male child at the district headquarters hospital.

A daily wager, Bhima and his five-member family including his elderly mother lived in acute poverty as he struggled to make ends meet.  After the arrival of another baby, Bhima decided to sell the newborn and approached Tulu of Pokapur village. Tulu then contacted Kangali and a deal was made to sell the baby boy for Rs 10,000. Kangali reportedly gave Rs 1,000 as advance to Bhima and took the baby on the promise of paying the rest amount on a later date. 

Meanwhile, the local Childline somehow came to know about the sale of the newborn and informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the incident.  CWC chairperson Biseswari Mohanty said, “Basing on the allegations about the sale of a baby, we lodged an FIR in the local police station. Police along with a team of Childline went to Pokapur village on the day and rescued the newborn. The baby has been shifted to Sishu Ashram and will be rehabilitated soon.”

Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said police registered a case and detained Kangali and Tulu. The duo is being interrogated. The baby’s parents are absconding and efforts and underway to nab them.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp