Efficient legal services govt’s priority, says Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The state government is committed to provide accessible and efficient legal services to citizens at their doorsteps, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the courts of civil judge (senior division) and assistant sessions judge at Hinjili in Ganjam district virtually on Monday. With the opening of the courts, a long-standing demand of residents of Hinjilicut has been fulfilled.

“This is a major step forward in ensuring access to justice. I am sure the people of Hinjilicut, especially the poor and those from the weaker sections of the society, will benefit from the courts,” the chief minister said. He expressed hope that the lawyers of the district will make use of the facility and reach out to litigants to provide them justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, S Muralidhar said the high court and the judiciary have been taking initiative to ensure there is no delay in providing justice to people. “The high court did not close down even during the pandemic. Opening of new courts, appointment of judicial officers, use of technology and rationalisation of cases in different courts and several other steps have been taken to improve the performance of the judicial system,” he said.

The chief justice appreciated the leadership of Ganjam district judge Ananda Chandra Behera. All judges of Orissa High Court, 5T secretary VK Pandian, district judicial officers and court staff were present during the programme.

At Hinjili, district judge Ananda Chandra Behera, registrar Susanta Kumar Misra CJM Bishnu Prasad Misra, collector Dibyajyoti Parida, SP Jagmohan Meena, Hinjili Bar Association president Dyutikrushna Sabat, secretary Sibaram Panda, senior bar members Nirmal Sahu, Pitambar Sahu Muktiram Sabar, Pramod Kumar Dalai, JMFC Diptimayee Sahu and senior civil judge Abakas Choudhry were present.



