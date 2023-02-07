Flaws in PMAY list trigger backlash from beneficiaries

Home States Odisha

The irregularities have  meanwhile also led to law and order situation in many panchayats.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Resentment is brewing among Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme beneficiaries after names of several eligible persons were found deleted from the provisional list published last week. The irregularities have meanwhile also led to law and order situation in many panchayats. One Prasant Patra of Redhua panchayat under Raghunathpur block was arrested on February 2 for allegedly attacking sarpanch Kishore Chandra Behera with a sharp weapon. 

In another incident in Tarikunda panchayat,  sarpanch Banamali Sahoo lodged a complaint against one Bapi Singh on  February 1 for allegedly reprimanding and assaulting him for the PMAY  irregularities. The accused is meanwhile on the run. 

Sources said the state government had recently invited suggestions and objections on the draft PMAY lists after which they were displayed in different panchayats, schools and anganwadi centres of the district for public information.

The list, however, showed names of many eligible beneficiaries deleted. Names of nearly 130 beneficiaries of Hansura panchayat under Kujang block who had applied for houses under the said scheme, were reportedly not in the list.

“Around six persons who already possess one or two-storey houses including other assets figure in the list while those of us who have no proper houses to our names,  are left out due to wrong survey,” alleged Shyam Sundar Das, Sudhir  Samantray and other locals of Hansura panchayat.

Admitting to the discrepancy, sarpanch Rabi Narayan Das said many names have been deleted since some belong from joint families while in other cases they were omitted because several opposition party leaders alleged that the recipients possessed motorcycles, boats and other assets. In  Bidyadharpur panchayat under Raghunathpur block, several beneficiaries alleged that they live in plastic shanties since they have no pucca houses. Of the 72 eligible beneficiaries, names of only 29 persons have reportedly been mentioned in the provisional list.

Executive officer of zilla parishad Rudra Narayan Dash informed, “Names of 11,506  beneficiaries have been included in the provisional PMAY list. The rectified final list will be published within four days after  deletion of ineligible candidates.” 

